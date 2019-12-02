Brown Audi A1 used cars for sale
With 8 used Brown Audi A1 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Brown Audi A1 cars for sale
£7,000
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Sport 3dr
2014 (63 reg) | 62,971 miles
£6,850
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Sport S Tronic 3dr
2011 (61 reg) | 50,000 miles
£9,450
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Sport S Tronic 3dr
2012 (12 reg) | 13,319 miles
£8,690
Audi A1 2.0 TDI BLACK EDITION 3d 143 BHP - FULL SERVICE HISTORY
2013 (63 reg) | 36,532 miles
£7,989
Audi A1 1.6 TDI S line 3dr
2011 (61 reg) | 46,000 miles
£6,749
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Sport S Tronic 3dr
2011 (11 reg) | 79,990 miles
£10,290
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI S line Sportback 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 28,000 miles
£6,595
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI S line 3dr
2011 (11 reg) | 78,307 miles
