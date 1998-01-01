Mitsubishi used cars for sale in Shrewsbury
With 10 used Mitsubishi cars in Shrewsbury available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
RRP£36,791
£30,000
Save£6,791
Mitsubishi L200 2.4 DI-D DC Barbarian 4WD 4dr
4 door Manual Diesel Pickup
RRP£40,065
£37,815
Save£2,250
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh Dynamic CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Plug-in SUV
RRP£30,115
£28,315
Save£1,800
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T Exceed CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£22,900
£20,650
Save£2,250
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T Design SE (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
Latest second hand Mitsubishi cars for sale in Shrewsbury
£6,995
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.3 DI-D GX 4 5d 147 BHP
2013 (13 reg) | 118,000 miles
£10,695
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 PHEV GX3h 5dr Auto
2015 (65 reg) | 118,934 miles
£7,750
Mitsubishi ASX 1.6 3 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 36,366 miles
£6,950
Mitsubishi L200 2.5 DI-D CR 4Life LB Double Cab 4WD 4dr (EU5)
2013 (13 reg) | 89,985 miles
£12,500
Mitsubishi L200 2.5 DI-D CR Warrior Double Cab Pickup 4WD 4dr
2014 (64 reg) | 41,000 miles
£9,984
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.2 DI-D GX4 5dr (7 seats)
2012 (12 reg) | 52,852 miles
£9,750
+ VAT
Mitsubishi L200 2.5 DI-D CR Challenger Double Cab Pickup 4WD 4dr
2015 (65 reg) | 54,000 miles
£14,950
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.2 DI-D GX4 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 44,495 miles
£20,200
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0h 12kWh GX4h CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 28,989 miles
£9,984
Mitsubishi ASX 1.8 TD 4 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 44,402 miles