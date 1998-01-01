Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Mitsubishi used cars for sale in Shrewsbury

With 10 used Mitsubishi cars in Shrewsbury available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.

Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand Mitsubishi cars for sale in Shrewsbury