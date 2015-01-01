Lexus used cars for sale in Wrexham
With 4 used Lexus cars in Wrexham available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
RRP£28,570
£27,535
Save£1,035
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h CT E-CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Hatchback
RRP£41,324
£39,701
Save£1,623
Lexus UX 250h 2.0 250h Takumi E-CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£40,919
£39,284
Save£1,635
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h NX (Premium Pack) E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£40,919
£38,919
Save£2,000
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h NX (Premium Pack) E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
Latest second hand Lexus cars for sale in Wrexham
£15,840
Lexus IS 300 2.5 Advance E-CVT 4dr
2016 (16 reg) | 55,868 miles
£10,995
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h Advance CVT (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 61,271 miles
£23,495
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Sport 5dr CVT
2017 (17 reg) | 47,420 miles
£15,495
Lexus IS 300h 2.5 ( 223bhp ) E-CVT 2015MY Executive Edition 4dr
2015 (15 reg) | 42,565 miles