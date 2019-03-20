Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Volkswagen Touran

Volkswagen Touran image

Volkswagen Touran cars for sale

Search 951 cars

With 37 new and 914 used Volkswagen Touran cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Volkswagen range

Volkswagen Touran MPV (2015 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

The Touran’s generous space alone is enough to make this one of the very best mid-size SUVs. However, the car also comes with a flexible and versatile seating arrangement, and it’s also strong on quality, good fun to drive and comes with a range of...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Volkswagen Touran articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Volkswagen Tourans offer a top speed range between 116mph and 137mph, depending on the version.

  • Volkswagen Touran on-the-road prices RRP from £28,230 and rises to around £35,215, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Volkswagen Touran's fuel economy ranges between 40mpg and 66mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.