Volkswagen Sharan
Frequently asked questions
Volkswagen Sharans offer a top speed range between 114mph and 136mph, depending on the version.
Volkswagen Sharan on-the-road prices RRP from £33,450 and rises to around £40,875, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Volkswagen Sharan's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 57mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.