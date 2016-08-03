Volkswagen Scirocco cars for sale
With 1,251 used Volkswagen Scirocco cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Volkswagen Scirocco Hatchback (2014 - ) review
The revised Volkswagen Scirocco looks good, and drives just as well as before; but newer coupe rivals now outperform it in several of our key testing areasRead full review
Latest second hand Volkswagen Scirocco cars for sale
£15,599
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 GT BLACK EDITION TDI BMT 2d 150 BHP
2017 (66 reg) | 19,908 miles
£6,990
Volkswagen Scirocco 1.4 TSI 3dr
2011 (61 reg) | 60,000 miles
£7,699
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 GT 3d 211 BHP 10 Services + FINANCE Is Easy
2010 (10 reg) | 70,000 miles
£10,192
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 TDi BlueMotion Tech R Line 3dr Leather Seats
2013 (62 reg) | 54,417 miles
£5,850
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 GT 3DR
2009 (59 reg) | 97,000 miles
£4,995
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 TDI CR DSG 3dr
2009 (09 reg) | 99,989 miles
£10,980
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 TSI 180 BlueMotion Tech 3dr Petrol Coupe
2015 (15 reg) | 52,558 miles
£12,295
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 TSI 210 R Line 3dr
2013 (13 reg) | 40,768 miles
£9,500
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 TSI R DSG 3dr
2011 (60 reg) | 96,000 miles
£10,995
Volkswagen Scirocco 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech 3dr
2016 (16 reg) | 33,850 miles
£8,695
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 GT 3d 211 BHP FULL DEALER SERVICE HISTORY.
2011 (11 reg)
£9,600
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 GT TDI BLUEMOTION TECHNOLOGY 2d 140 BHP Fully Checked, Serviced and MOT
2013 (13 reg) | 36,000 miles
£10,995
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 R LINE TDI BLUEMOTION TECHNOLOGY 2d 140 BHP
2013 (63 reg) | 43,000 miles
£9,995
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GT 3dr
2014 (14 reg) | 41,700 miles
£9,995
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 R LINE TDI DSG 2d 175 BHP
2013 (13 reg) | 69,800 miles
£4,450
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 TSI GT DSG 3dr
2008 (58 reg) | 97,659 miles
£12,000
Volkswagen Scirocco 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech GT Hatchback 3dr
2015 (65 reg) | 22,205 miles
£4,850
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 TDI CR GT 3dr
2010 (60 reg) | 68,979 miles
£11,490
Volkswagen Scirocco 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech GT 3dr - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - DAB/CD/AUX/USB/SD
2016 (16 reg) | 28,846 miles
£15,500
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 TDi BlueMotion Tech GT 3dr
2017 (67 reg) | 11,126 miles
£14,500
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 TDi BlueMotion Tech GT 3dr DSG
2016 (66 reg) | 20,323 miles
£10,531
Volkswagen Scirocco 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech 3dr Bluetooth
2015 (64 reg) | 21,754 miles
£13,799
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 TSI 180 BlueMotion Tech GT Black Edition 3dr Bluetooth
2016 (16 reg) | 37,433 miles
£5,495
Volkswagen Scirocco 2.0 GT TDI 2d 170 BHP 35 P/W FINANCE SUBJECT TO STATUS
2010 (60 reg) | 115,000 miles
Latest Volkswagen Scirocco Articles
First Drive
2016 Volkswagen Scirocco GTS first drive review
We drive the Scirocco GTS, one of the sportiest versions of VW's likeable coupe - does it still have what it take to take on modern coupes and hot hatches?
03 Aug 2016
Review
Volkswagen Scirocco Hatchback (2014 - ) review
The revised Volkswagen Scirocco looks good, and drives just as well as before; but newer coupe rivals now outperform it in several of our key areas
21 Jan 2015
Review
Volkswagen Scirocco R coupe (2010 – ) review
Read the Volkswagen Scirocco R coupe (2008 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality,
13 Nov 2014
Review
Volkswagen Scirocco coupe (2008 – ) expert review
Read the Volkswagen Scirocco coupe (2008 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality,
26 Feb 2015
Frequently asked questions
Volkswagen Scirocco offers a top speed range between 124mph and 155mph, depending on the version.
Volkswagen Scirocco on-the-road prices RRP from £19,780, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Volkswagen Scirocco’s fuel economy ranges between 61mpg and 67mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emissions levels. Learn more about car tax bands