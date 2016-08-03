Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Volkswagen Scirocco cars for sale

With 1,251 used Volkswagen Scirocco cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Volkswagen Scirocco Hatchback (2014 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.6

Owner ratings

4.0

The revised Volkswagen Scirocco looks good, and drives just as well as before; but newer coupe rivals now outperform it in several of our key testing areas

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
Used1251 cars available now£3,195.00Search

Latest second hand Volkswagen Scirocco cars for sale

View all

Latest Volkswagen Scirocco Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Volkswagen Scirocco offers a top speed range between 124mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Volkswagen Scirocco on-the-road prices RRP from £19,780, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Volkswagen Scirocco’s fuel economy ranges between 61mpg and 67mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emissions levels. Learn more about car tax bands