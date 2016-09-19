Toyota GT86 cars for sale
Toyota GT86 Coupe (2012 - ) expert review
The GT86 is by far Toyota's most enjoyable car to drive. Its high-revving character will divide opinion, and some may wish it had more power, but it's a sharp-handling, low-slung machine that should spread a smile across your face when you find the right...Read full review
Facelifted 2017 Toyota GT86 on sale in October
The updated GT86 has been tweaked on the exterior and the interior, and gets a retuned chassis.
19 Sep 2016
Toyota GT86 Coupe (2012 - ) expert review
Toyota's sports boasts surprisingly little power, but promises an engaging driving experience to rival Mazda's MX-5 RF and the Audi TT
28 Apr 2017
Toyota GT86s offer a top speed range between 130mph and 140mph, depending on the version.
Toyota GT86 on-the-road prices RRP from £27,830 and rises to around £30,865, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Toyota GT86's fuel economy ranges between 33mpg and 40mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.