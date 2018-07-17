Subaru Impreza cars for sale
With 7 new and 356 used Subaru Impreza cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Subaru Impreza hatchback (2017 - ) review
If you simply must have a small hatchback with four-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox, the Impreza is one of the few cars to offer this. We’d also praise its strong reliability and build quality alongside its comprehensive safety kit and spacious...Read full review
Latest second hand Subaru Impreza cars for saleView all
£14,000
Subaru Impreza 2.0 WR1 4d 316 BHP No145
2004 (54 reg) | 59,387 miles
£9,495
Subaru Impreza 1.6i RC 5dr Lineartronic
2014 (64 reg) | 41,000 miles
£1,975
Subaru Impreza 2.0 GX 5dr
2003 (03 reg) | 86,000 miles
£15,491
Subaru Impreza 2.0 WRX STI WR1 4dr
2004 (04 reg) | 50,000 miles
£7,995
Subaru Impreza 2.5 Forged
2001 (51 reg) | 15,000 miles
£27,995
Subaru Impreza 2.0 P1 Limited Edition 2dr
2000 (W reg) | 26,762 miles
£3,295
Subaru Impreza 2.0 R Sport 4dr
2006 (56 reg) | 111,000 miles
£4,995
Subaru Impreza 2.5 WRX 4dr
2007 (57 reg) | 95,834 miles
£3,990
Subaru Impreza 2.0 Turbo WRX 5dr
2003 (03 reg) | 141,000 miles
£899
Subaru Impreza 1.5 R 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 89,000 miles
£3,995
Subaru Impreza 2.0 GX 5dr
2005 (54 reg) | 52,000 miles
£8,970
Subaru Impreza 2.5 WRX STI Type UK 4dr
2007 (07 reg) | 92,000 miles
£6,250
Subaru Impreza 2.0 WRX 4dr
2005 (05 reg) | 80,000 miles
£6,995
Subaru Impreza 2.5 GB270 SPORTS WAGON 5d 266 BHP 18 INCH ALLOYS, GREAT VALUE
2007 (57 reg) | 112,755 miles
£1,495
Subaru Impreza 2.0 GX 5dr
2002 (52 reg) | 73,000 miles
£2,799
Subaru Impreza 2.5 WRX Hatchback 5dr Petrol Manual (244 g/km, 227 bhp)
2007 (07 reg) | 152,100 miles
£6,499
Subaru Impreza 2.5 WRX SL 4dr
2007 (56 reg) | 51,402 miles
£5,990
Subaru Impreza 2.5 WRX 4dr
2006 (56 reg) | 98,000 miles
£9,925
Subaru Impreza 2.0 WRX STI Type UK 4dr
2004 (54 reg) | 84,000 miles
£4,995
Subaru Impreza 2.0 WRX SPORTS WAGON 220 BHP
1997 (R reg) | 65,000 miles
£6,995
Subaru Impreza 2.0 WRX STI TURBO 4d 260 BHP
1999 (T reg) | 95,000 miles
£9,250
Subaru Impreza 2.0 WRX STI Type UK 4dr
2002 (02 reg) | 82,000 miles
£12,000
Subaru Impreza 2.0 WRX STI TYPE UK 335BHP 4dr
2003 (53 reg) | 64,000 miles
£11,750
Subaru Impreza 2.5 WRX STI Type UK 4dr
2004 (54 reg) | 65,800 miles
Latest Subaru Impreza ArticlesView more
Review
Subaru Impreza hatchback (2017 - ) review
The Impreza offers four-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox, but is that reason enough to choose it over a Volvo V40, a Skoda Octavia or any number of
17 Jul 2018
Review
Subaru Impreza Hatchback (2007 - 2012) review
Read the Subaru Impreza hatchback (2007 - 2011) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality,
11 Nov 2014
Frequently asked questions
Subaru Imprezas offer a top speed range between 112mph and 127mph, depending on the version.
Subaru Impreza on-the-road prices RRP from £24,325 and rises to around £25,025, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Subaru Impreza's fuel economy ranges between 43mpg and 43mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.