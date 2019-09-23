SsangYong Korando cars for sale
With 63 new and 258 used SsangYong Korando cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
SsangYong Korando SUV review (2019 - )
The Korando isn’t the best car of this type or size, but it is very affordable, and comes loaded with equipment. It’s also very practical, with lots of space inside for people and their things, and it has a stonking warranty. With a driving experience...Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£20,995
£17,995
Save£3,000
Ssangyong Korando 2.2D LE 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel SUV
RRP£27,995
£25,745
Save£2,250
Ssangyong Korando 1.5 Ultimate Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£28,545
£26,995
Save£1,550
Ssangyong Korando 1.5 Ultimate Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£28,495
£27,495
Save£1,000
Ssangyong Korando 1.6D Pioneer Auto 4WD 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
Latest second hand SsangYong Korando cars for saleView all
£7,999
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 TD SE4 4x4 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 15,705 miles
£27,450
Ssangyong Korando 1.6D Ultimate Auto 4WD 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 4,500 miles
£16,450
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 LE 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,000 miles
£6,250
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 TD SX 4x4 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 42,867 miles
£9,750
Ssangyong Korando 2.2 TD LE 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 16,590 miles
£5,995
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 TD SE SUV 5dr Diesel Manual (147 g/km, 147 bhp)
2014 (14 reg) | 48,250 miles
£2,500
Ssangyong Korando 2.3 GLS 3dr
1999 (T reg) | 56,500 miles
£6,995
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 TD EX 4x4 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 37,965 miles
£8,000
Ssangyong Korando Elx4 2.0 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 53,487 miles
£8,999
Ssangyong Korando 2.2 TD SE 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 30,547 miles
£24,995
Ssangyong Korando 1.5 Ultimate 5dr Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 15 miles
£6,495
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 EX 5dr Tip Auto 4WD
2013 (13 reg) | 34,000 miles
£10,495
Ssangyong Korando 2.2 ELX 4x4 5dr *ROOF RAILS/METALLIC PAINT/REAR SENSORS/AWD*
2016 (16 reg) | 29,812 miles
£6,500
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 SX 5DR
2013 (63 reg) | 50,000 miles
£8,599
Ssangyong Korando 2.2 TD EX 4WD 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 50,147 miles
£6,499
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 TD EX 4x4 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 54,000 miles
£4,950
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 TD S 5dr
2012 (61 reg) | 72,000 miles
£11,498
Ssangyong Korando 2.2 ELX 4x4 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 14,615 miles
£9,982
Ssangyong Korando 2.2 TD LE 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 21,546 miles
£8,231
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 ELX4 5DR AUTOMATIC
2014 (14 reg) | 35,475 miles
£11,990
Ssangyong Korando 2.2 LE Auto 5dr -SSANGYONG SERVICE HISTORY-
2017 (17 reg) | 9,000 miles
£8,995
Ssangyong Korando 2.0D LIMITED EDITION
2015 (15 reg) | 14,000 miles
£7,795
Ssangyong Korando 2.0 TD SE4 4x4 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 17,908 miles
£21,899
Ssangyong Korando 2.2D Ultimate Auto 4WD 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 22 miles
Latest SsangYong Korando ArticlesView more
Review
SsangYong Korando SUV review (2019 - )
The Korando is a mid-size SUV that aims to offer a value-for-money alternative to cars like the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage and Peugeot 3008.
23 Sep 2019
Review
Ssangyong Korando SUV (1997 - ) review
Read the Ssangyong Korando 4x4 (2012 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
04 Nov 2014
Frequently asked questions
SsangYong Korandos offer a top speed range between 101mph and 120mph, depending on the version.
SsangYong Korando on-the-road prices RRP from £18,995 and rises to around £31,995, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the SsangYong Korando's fuel economy ranges between 35mpg and 49mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.