SsangYong Korando cars for sale

With 63 new and 258 used SsangYong Korando cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

SsangYong Korando SUV review (2019 - )

Auto Trader rating

3.5

The Korando isn’t the best car of this type or size, but it is very affordable, and comes loaded with equipment. It’s also very practical, with lots of space inside for people and their things, and it has a stonking warranty. With a driving experience...

Latest second hand SsangYong Korando cars for sale

Frequently asked questions

  • SsangYong Korandos offer a top speed range between 101mph and 120mph, depending on the version.

  • SsangYong Korando on-the-road prices RRP from £18,995 and rises to around £31,995, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the SsangYong Korando's fuel economy ranges between 35mpg and 49mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.