SKODA Citigo
SKODA Citigo cars for saleSearch 598 cars
With 24 new and 574 used SKODA Citigo cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to SKODA range
Frequently asked questions
SKODA Citigos offer a top speed range between 81mph and 107mph, depending on the version.
SKODA Citigo on-the-road prices RRP from £20,455 and rises to around £22,815, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the SKODA Citigo's fuel economy ranges between 53mpg and 67mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £0. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.