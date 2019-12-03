Skip to contentSkip to footer
With 209 new and 199 used SEAT Tarraco cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

The Seat Tarraco – like the Skoda Kodiaq with which it shares, well, pretty much everything – is a fabulous family car that offers seven-seat practicality, impressive quality, generous equipment and excellent value-for-money. There isn’t much to...

  • SEAT Tarracos offer a top speed range between 123mph and 131mph, depending on the version.

  • SEAT Tarraco on-the-road prices RRP from £28,320 and rises to around £38,880, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the SEAT Tarraco's fuel economy ranges between 31mpg and 58mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.