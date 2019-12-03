SEAT Tarraco
SEAT Tarraco cars for saleSearch 408 cars
With 209 new and 199 used SEAT Tarraco cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to SEAT range
Frequently asked questions
SEAT Tarracos offer a top speed range between 123mph and 131mph, depending on the version.
SEAT Tarraco on-the-road prices RRP from £28,320 and rises to around £38,880, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the SEAT Tarraco's fuel economy ranges between 31mpg and 58mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.