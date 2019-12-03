Silver SEAT Leon used cars for sale
With 290 used Silver SEAT Leon cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Silver SEAT Leon cars for sale
£12,156
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI SE Dynamic [EZ] 5dr - DAB/CD/AUX/USB/SD - APPLE CARPLAY
2018 (68 reg) | 4,923 miles
£1,900
SEAT Leon 1.6 16v SX 5dr
2004 (04 reg) | 59,000 miles
£13,995
SEAT Leon 5dr 1.5 TSI EVO (130ps) FR
2018 (68 reg) | 7,384 miles
£2,989
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI SE 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 118,832 miles
£900
SEAT Leon 1.9 TDI FR 5dr
2005 (05 reg) | 190,000 miles
£9,995
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI SE DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGY 5d 114 BHP Buy Now Pay Feb 2020
2017 (17 reg) | 32,655 miles
£13,290
SEAT Leon Estate (2016) 1.6 TDI SE Dynamic 115 PS DSG 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 7,712 miles
£5,495
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI CR CR SE (Tech Pack) (s/s) 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 93,058 miles
£10,145
SEAT Leon 1.2 TSI SE Technology 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 29,710 miles
£10,045
SEAT Leon 1.2 TSI SE Technology 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 30,467 miles
£2,895
SEAT Leon 1.2 TSI SE 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 75,057 miles
£5,000
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI CR Ecomotive CR S 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 88,885 miles
£4,895
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI CR CR SE (Tech Pack) (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 114,215 miles
£14,800
SEAT Leon 1.5 TSI EVO FR [EZ] 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 9,378 miles
£10,990
SEAT Leon 1.5 TSI EVO FR DSG (s/s) 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 12,000 miles
£8,047
SEAT Leon 1.2 TSI SE (Tech Pack) (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 27,323 miles
£10,990
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI FR Sports Tourer [184 BHP] [ Combined 62.8 MPG] 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 49,989 miles
£14,800
SEAT Leon Hatchback 1.5 TSI EVO FR [EZ] 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 13,691 miles
£9,190
SEAT Leon 1.5 TSI EVO FR ST (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 6,000 miles
£9,675
SEAT Leon 1.2 TSI SE TECHNOLOGY 5DR IN SILVER WITH 30K
2018 (18 reg) | 30,765 miles
£4,491
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI CR Ecomotive CR S 5dr
2013 (62 reg) | 87,000 miles
£11,998
SEAT Leon 1.4 TSI 125 FR Technology 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 21,812 miles
£7,695
SEAT Leon TSI SE TECHNOLOGY 1.4 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 50,058 miles
£7,499
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI FR 5dr Bluetooth
2014 (14 reg) | 75,914 miles
