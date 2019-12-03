Black SEAT Leon used cars for sale
With 557 used Black SEAT Leon cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Black SEAT Leon cars for sale
£7,200
SEAT Leon 1.4 TSI SE (Tech Pack) (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 57,000 miles
£5,900
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI SE (start/stop) 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 51,091 miles
£995
SEAT Leon 1.9 TDI Stylance 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 169,000 miles
£1,450
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI CR CR Sport 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 118,070 miles
£19,995
SEAT Leon 2.0 TSI Cupra 300 Hatchback 5dr Petrol DSG (s/s) (300 ps)
2017 (67 reg) | 17,000 miles
£8,480
SEAT Leon 1.4 TSI FR (Tech Pack) (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 52,500 miles
£3,000
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI CR Ecomotive CR S 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 103,000 miles
£15,500
SEAT Leon 1.5 TSI EVO FR [EZ] 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,079 miles
£9,500
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI 110 SE Dynamic Technology 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 44,595 miles
£8,300
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI 110 SE Dynamic Technology 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 72,318 miles
£9,991
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI 184 FR 5dr [Technology Pack]
2016 (65 reg) | 59,728 miles
£8,990
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI SE DIESEL DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGY 5 DOOR 114 BHP AMAZING 72.4 MPG (eu) S
2017 (17 reg) | 43,000 miles
£8,790
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI FR 5d 184 BHP PRIV GLASS+CRUISE CONTROL
2015 (15 reg) | 69,972 miles
£4,685
SEAT Leon CR TDI ECOMOTIVE S AC 5-Door 1.6 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 50,000 miles
£1,490
SEAT Leon 1.6 Stylance Hatchback 5dr Petrol Manual (180 g/km, 100 bhp)
2006 (06 reg) | 109,000 miles
£5,998
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI SE 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 72,872 miles
£3,489
SEAT Leon 1.6 TDI Ecomotive SE (Tech Pack) (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 191,000 miles
£15,500
SEAT Leon 1.5 TSI EVO FR [EZ] 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,453 miles
£7,490
SEAT Leon 1.2 TSI SE TECHNOLOGY 5d 110 BHP *FSH *ZERO DEPOSIT FINANCE
2015 (15 reg) | 39,900 miles
£18,850
SEAT Leon 2.0 TSI Cupra 300 5dr DSG
2017 (17 reg) | 17,818 miles
£7,990
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI FR TECHNOLOGY HATCHBACK 5dr DIESEL MANUAL 106 g/km 150.0 BHP
2015 (64 reg) | 72,857 miles
£3,499
SEAT Leon 2.0 TDI Sport 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 49,000 miles
£15,995
SEAT Leon ST 1.5 TSI EVO FR (130ps) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 2,747 miles
£16,995
SEAT Leon ST (2016) 1.4 TSI XCELLENCE Technology 125 PS 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 1,123 miles
Latest SEAT Leon ArticlesView more
Review
Seat Leon Estate (2016 - ) review
The Seat Leon is marks itself out from the rest of the small family estate crowd with its cool design and impressive value. Find out about its other virtues
03 Dec 2019
Review
SEAT Leon Hatchback (2016 - ) review
The Seat Leon is marks itself out from the rest of the small family hatchback crowd with its cool design and impressive value. Find out about its other
03 Dec 2019
News
Seat reveals new Leon Cupra hot hatch
The flagship for the revised Leon range uses the same engine as the Volkswagen Golf R, making this the most powerful road-going Seat car ever.
05 Dec 2016
First Drive
2017 Seat Leon first drive review
The Leon gets a new three-cylinder petrol engine, enhanced tech and a subtle face lift for 2017. Question is, are these tweaks enough to keep it among
21 Nov 2016