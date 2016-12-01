Renault Twingo
Renault Twingo cars for saleSearch 419 cars
With 4 new and 415 used Renault Twingo cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Renault range
Frequently asked questions
Renault Twingos offer a top speed range between 94mph and 113mph, depending on the version.
Renault Twingo on-the-road prices RRP from £10,755 and rises to around £13,460, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Renault Twingo's fuel economy ranges between 46mpg and 67mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.