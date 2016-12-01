Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Renault Twingo

Renault Twingo image

Renault Twingo cars for sale

Search 419 cars

With 4 new and 415 used Renault Twingo cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Renault range

Renault Twingo Hatchback (2014 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.3

Owner ratings

4.2

Swish looks, surprisingly spacious, and reasonably good to drive – although not without its shortcomings – the Renault Twingo can make an awful lot of sense in the right circumstances.

Read full review

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Renault Twingo articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Renault Twingos offer a top speed range between 94mph and 113mph, depending on the version.

  • Renault Twingo on-the-road prices RRP from £10,755 and rises to around £13,460, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Renault Twingo's fuel economy ranges between 46mpg and 67mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.