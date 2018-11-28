Brown Renault Megane used cars for sale
With 4 used Brown Renault Megane cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Brown Renault Megane cars for sale
£2,490
Renault Megane 1.5 dCi Dynamique Tom Tom EDC 5dr (Tom Tom)
2012 (62 reg) | 133,000 miles
£2,488
Renault Megane 1.6 DYNAMIQUE VVT 3d 110 BHP Last Owner Past 7 Years
2007 (07 reg) | 48,000 miles
£11,298
Renault Megane 1.5 dCi Dynamique Nav Auto 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 24,307 miles
£1,449
Renault Megane 1.6 VVT Dynamique 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 74,000 miles
Latest Renault Megane ArticlesView more
Review
Renault Megane Hatchback (2016 - ) MK 5 review
Renault reckons the Megane has what it takes to upstage swanky German hatchbacks. We reckon the likes of the Hyundai i30 and Seat Leon are more realistic
28 Nov 2018
Review
Renault Megane RS Hatchback (2018 - ) review
The Renault Megane RS sits at the more hardcore end of the hot hatch spectrum, pitting it against rivals like the Hyundai i30N, Hondas Civic Type R and
13 Jun 2019
News
New Megane RS hot hatch will have four-wheel steering
One of the most eagerly awaited hot hatches will be revealed later this year, and it will have some innovative technology to try and take it to the top
23 Jun 2017
Review
Renault Megane Sport Tourer estate (2016 - ) review
The Renault Megane Sport Tourer is a small estate car that aims to provide lots of space and practicality for an affordable price. In that way, it’s a
03 Mar 2017