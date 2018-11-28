Skip to contentSkip to footer
Renault Megane

Renault Megane image

Renault Megane cars for sale

Search 2,059 cars

With 162 new and 1,897 used Renault Megane cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Renault Megane Sport Tourer estate (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.6

The Renault Megane Sport Tourer is a compact estate car that majors on style and equipment, and provides plenty of both for an affordable price. Running costs are affordable as well. However, it still doesn't trouble the best small estates because it...

Frequently asked questions

  Renault Meganes offer a top speed range between 116mph and 163mph, depending on the version.

  Renault Megane on-the-road prices RRP from £18,295 and rises to around £51,440, depending on the version.

  According to the official figures, the Renault Megane's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 76mpg.

  The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car's emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.