Renault Megane
Renault Megane cars for saleSearch 2,059 cars
With 162 new and 1,897 used Renault Megane cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Back to Renault range
Frequently asked questions
Renault Meganes offer a top speed range between 116mph and 163mph, depending on the version.
Renault Megane on-the-road prices RRP from £18,295 and rises to around £51,440, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Renault Megane's fuel economy ranges between 34mpg and 76mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.