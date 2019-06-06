Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Renault Koleos

Renault Koleos image

Renault Koleos cars for sale

Search 161 cars

With 49 new and 112 used Renault Koleos cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Renault range

Renault Koleos SUV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.8

Owner ratings

3.7

The Koleos is a car with stylish looks and a decent, if not fully premium, driving experience. While it doesn’t quite live up to its lofty ambitions, it offers a distinctive and reasonably-priced alternative to the competition.

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Renault Koleos articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Renault Koleoss offer a top speed range between 118mph and 123mph, depending on the version.

  • Renault Koleos on-the-road prices RRP from £28,624 and rises to around £33,624, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Renault Koleos's fuel economy ranges between 40mpg and 46mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.