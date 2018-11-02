Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Renault Grand Scenic

Renault Grand Scenic image

Renault Grand Scenic cars for sale

Search 584 cars

With 55 new and 529 used Renault Grand Scenic cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Renault range

Renault Grand Scenic MPV (2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.4

Owner ratings

5.0

The Grand Scenic is not the most refined or the most engaging motor to drive, but the biggest issue with this family carry-all is that it isn’t roomier when you’re travelling seven-up. That said, it’s very practical indeed for five, with plenty of space...

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Renault Grand Scenic articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Renault Grand Scenics offer a top speed range between 112mph and 124mph, depending on the version.

  • Renault Grand Scenic on-the-road prices RRP from £24,195 and rises to around £30,395, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Renault Grand Scenic's fuel economy ranges between 40mpg and 81mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £135. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.