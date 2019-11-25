White Porsche Panamera used cars for sale
With 60 used White Porsche Panamera cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand White Porsche Panamera cars for sale
£69,000
Porsche Panamera HATCHBACK V6 4 E-Hybrid 5dr PDK 2.9
2017 (17 reg) | 29,357 miles
£26,495
Porsche Panamera 3.0 TD V6 Tiptronic 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 39,300 miles
£32,990
Porsche Panamera 3.0 D V6 TIPTRONIC 5d 300 BHP
2015 (65 reg) | 53,500 miles
£27,489
Porsche Panamera 3.0 TD V6 Tiptronic 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 68,751 miles
£23,775
Porsche Panamera 3.0 TD V6 Tiptronic S 5dr
2012 (61 reg) | 45,000 miles
£24,995
Porsche Panamera 3.0 TD V6 Tiptronic S 5dr
2014 (63 reg) | 61,000 miles
£72,155
Porsche Panamera 2.9 V6 4 E-Hybrid 5dr PDK
2017 (17 reg) | 14,654 miles
£34,750
Porsche Panamera 3.0 TD V6 Tiptronic 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 26,000 miles
£26,989
Porsche Panamera 3.0 TD V6 Tiptronic S 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 46,980 miles
£33,950
Porsche Panamera 3.0 TD V6 Tiptronic 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 32,000 miles
£36,495
Porsche Panamera 3.0 E-Hybrid V6 S Hatchback 5dr Petrol Plug-in Hybrid Tiptronic S (71 g/km, 416 bhp)
2015 (65 reg) | 60,000 miles
£38,000
Porsche Panamera 3.0 V6 4S PDK AWD 5dr
2016 (65 reg) | 42,000 miles
£69,490
Porsche Panamera 4.0 TD V8 4S PDK 4WD (s/s) 4dr
2017 (17 reg) | 10,726 miles
£32,500
Porsche Panamera 3.0 E-Hybrid V6 S Tiptronic S 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 42,400 miles
£59,995
Porsche Panamera 4 3.0 4dr
2017 (67 reg) | 21,638 miles
£32,995
Porsche Panamera 3.0 TD V6 Tiptronic 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 31,000 miles
£112,990
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo 4.0 V8 Turbo S E-Hybrid 5dr PDK
2019 (19 reg) | 50 miles
£42,988
Porsche Panamera 3.0 V6 S E-Hybrid 4dr Tiptronic S
2016 (16 reg) | 26,000 miles
£29,989
Porsche Panamera 3.0 TD V6 Platinum Edition Tiptronic S 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 39,000 miles
£25,000
Porsche Panamera 3.0 TD V6 Tiptronic 5dr
2013 (09 reg) | 80,000 miles
£41,995
Porsche Panamera 4.8 V8 Turbo S PDK 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 52,250 miles
£80,990
Porsche Panamera 2.9 V6 4 E-Hybrid 5dr PDK
2018 (68 reg) | 12,026 miles
£26,990
Porsche Panamera 4.8 V8 4S AWD 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 76,000 miles
£23,950
Porsche Panamera 3.0 TD V6 Tiptronic S 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 45,000 miles
Latest Porsche Panamera ArticlesView more
Review
Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo estate (2016 - ) review
The Panamera Sport Turismo is a version of Porsche’s Panamera luxury performance car with added practicality. Read our review to find out what difference
25 Nov 2019
Review
Porsche Panamera hatchback (2016 - ) review
The Panamera is a car that brings Porsche’s strong sportscar heritage into the luxury saloon market. Read our review of it here.
22 Nov 2019
News
Porsche shows off new Panamera Sport Turismo
Effectively an estate version of the Panamera, the Sport Turismo provides - a little - more room for passengers and luggage.
02 Mar 2017
First Drive
2017 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid first drive review
Porsche sports saloon now comes with a plug-in hybrid option. Can it deliver urban fuel efficiency while still providing thrills behind the wheel?
23 Jan 2017