Orange Porsche 718 Boxster used cars for sale
With 6 used Orange Porsche 718 Boxster cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Orange Porsche 718 Boxster cars for sale
£37,000
Porsche Boxster ROADSTER 718 2dr PDK 2.0
2017 (17 reg) | 21,053 miles
£34,000
Porsche 718 Boxster Roadster 2.0 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 18,847 miles
£39,995
Porsche 718 Boxster 2.5T S PDK (s/s) 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 13,078 miles
£64,900
Porsche 718 Boxster BOXSTER S PDK 2.5 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,000 miles
£44,995
Porsche 718 BOXSTER S PDK 2.5 2dr
2016 (16 reg) | 7,914 miles
£60,718
Porsche 718 BOXSTER GTS PDK 2.5 2dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,046 miles
Latest Porsche 718 Boxster ArticlesView more
Review
Porsche 718 Boxster convertible (2016 - ) review
Read our review of the Porsche 718 Boxster, the finest handling open-top sports car there is. On top of that, it has a classy interior, stylish looks and
26 Nov 2019
News
Sportier GTS models join Porsche 718 ranges
Both the Boxster and Cayman line-ups now have a sportier GTS model at the top of the range, offering buyers a unique look, as well as more power and performance
18 Oct 2017
First Drive
2016 Porsche 718 Boxster first drive review
We drive the latest generation of the all-conquering Porsche Boxster – to find out if adding a turbocharger and a smaller engine spoils the recipe for
08 Apr 2016