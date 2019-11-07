Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Peugeot 5008 cars for sale

With 111 new and 489 used Peugeot 5008 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Peugeot 5008 SUV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

The 5008 feels like a more premium alternative to the likes of the <a href="https://www.autotrader.co.uk/cars/nissan/x-trail">Nissan X-Trail</a> and <a href="https://www.autotrader.co.uk/cars/hyundai/santa-fe">Hyundai Santa Fe</a>, but it’s also a...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£28,015.00Configure
Brand new - in stock111 cars available for quick delivery£26,991.00Search
Used491 cars available now£1,895.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand Peugeot 5008 cars for sale

View all

Latest Peugeot 5008 Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Peugeot 5008s offer a top speed range between 113mph and 135mph, depending on the version.

  • Peugeot 5008 on-the-road prices RRP from £28,015 and rises to around £39,985, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Peugeot 5008's fuel economy ranges between 40mpg and 71mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.