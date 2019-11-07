Peugeot 5008 cars for sale
Peugeot 5008 SUV (2017 - ) review
The 5008 feels like a more premium alternative to the likes of the <a href="https://www.autotrader.co.uk/cars/nissan/x-trail">Nissan X-Trail</a> and <a href="https://www.autotrader.co.uk/cars/hyundai/santa-fe">Hyundai Santa Fe</a>, but it’s also a...Read full review
RRP£31,990
£27,330
Save£4,660
Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech Allure EAT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£34,140
£27,990
Save£6,150
Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech GT Line Premium (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£35,710
£33,500
Save£2,210
Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech GT Line Premium EAT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£37,537
£32,991
Save£4,546
Peugeot 5008 SUV GT BHDI180A 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
£25,995
Peugeot 5008 1.2 PURETECH S/S ALLURE 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,049 miles
£4,000
Peugeot 5008 1.6 HDi FAP Sport EGC 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 67,000 miles
£6,795
Peugeot 5008 1.6 HDi FAP Allure 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 63,100 miles
£22,185
Peugeot 5008 1.5 BlueHDi Allure 5dr EAT8 - ACTIVE LANE ASSIST - SURROUND VIEW
2018 (68 reg) | 14,836 miles
£12,800
Peugeot 5008 1.6 BlueHDi 120 Allure 5dr EAT6
2016 (66 reg) | 10,612 miles
£23,995
Peugeot 5008 S/S GT LINE 1.6 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 22,538 miles
£24,495
Peugeot 5008 5dr 1.5BlueHdi 130 GT Line Premium *Sat Nav Panora
2018 (68 reg) | 10,813 miles
£8,000
Peugeot 5008 1.6 BlueHDi Allure (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 46,000 miles
£11,995
Peugeot 5008 1.6 BlueHDi Active EAT6 (s/s) 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 25,209 miles
£24,991
Peugeot 5008 1.6 THP GT Line EAT (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 18,806 miles
£8,995
Peugeot 5008 1.6 HDi Allure ETG (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 28,503 miles
£20,000
Peugeot 5008 1.6 BlueHDi 120 GT Line 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 26,770 miles
£3,190
Peugeot 5008 1.6 HDi FAP Active 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 88,045 miles
£22,991
Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech GT Line Premium 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 13,958 miles
£6,499
Peugeot 5008 1.6 HDi FAP Allure 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 46,000 miles
£24,500
Peugeot 5008 1.5 BlueHDi Allure 5dr EAT8
2019 (19 reg) | 5,834 miles
£8,991
Peugeot 5008 1.6 BlueHDi 120 Active 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 33,989 miles
£6,495
Peugeot 5008 1.6 HDI ALLURE 5DR
2012 (62 reg) | 42,000 miles
£3,000
Peugeot 5008 1.6 HDi FAP Sport 5dr
2010 (59 reg) | 88,100 miles
£6,450
Peugeot 5008 2.0 HDI ALLURE 5d 163 BHP JUST ARRIVED..WAITING PREP
2012 (62 reg) | 59,800 miles
£9,800
Peugeot 5008 1.6 BLUE HDI S/S ALLURE 5d AUTO 120 BHP - CRUISE, SAT NAV, SENSORS
2016 (16 reg) | 49,781 miles
£33,700
Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech Allure EAT (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 50 miles
£23,650
Peugeot 5008 1.5 BlueHDi GT Line EAT (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 19,745 miles
£23,490
Peugeot 5008 1.6 THP GT Line EAT (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 26,061 miles
Frequently asked questions
Peugeot 5008s offer a top speed range between 113mph and 135mph, depending on the version.
Peugeot 5008 on-the-road prices RRP from £28,015 and rises to around £39,985, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Peugeot 5008's fuel economy ranges between 40mpg and 71mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.