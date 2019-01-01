Volvo XC40 used cars for sale in Northern Ireland
With 4 used Volvo XC40 cars in Northern Ireland available on Auto Trader
RRP£39,860
£38,990
Save£870
Volvo XC40 2.0 T5 R-Design Auto AWD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£36,710
£36,400
Save£310
Volvo XC40 T4 AWD Momentum Pro 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£40,160
£39,121
Save£1,039
Volvo XC40 T5 AWD R-Design 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£39,585
£37,665
Save£1,920
Volvo XC40 2.0 T4 R-Design Pro Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
Latest second hand Volvo XC40 cars for sale in Northern Ireland
£33,896
Volvo XC40 D4 AWD R-Design Pro (A) (Rear Camera, Ex-Demo) 2.0 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 5,000 miles
£25,542
Volvo XC40 T3 Momentum (M) (Rear Park Assist, Low Mileage) 1.5 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,512 miles
£31,495
Volvo Xc40 2.0 T4 Momentum Pro 5dr AWD Geartronic
2019 (19 reg) | 6 miles
£31,592
Volvo XC40 D3 AWD Inscription (A) (Ex-Demo, Rear Camera) 2.0 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 3,054 miles