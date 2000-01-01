Toyota Land Cruiser used cars for sale in Northern Ireland
With 15 used Toyota Land Cruiser cars in Northern Ireland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
Latest second hand Toyota Land Cruiser cars for sale in Northern Ireland
£28,950
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8 D-4D ACTIVE 5d 175 BHP
2017 (66 reg) | 19,960 miles
£16,500
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC3 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 77,088 miles
£39,995
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8 D-4D ICON 5d 175 BHP
2018 (68 reg) | 11,030 miles
£8,450
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC5 5dr
2005 (55 reg) | 123,006 miles
£37,995
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Active Auto 4WD 3dr
2019 (19 reg) | 120 miles
£40,000
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Icon Auto 4WD 5dr (7 Seat)
2019 (68 reg) | 9,363 miles
£32,000
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8D Active Auto 4WD 3dr
2018 (18 reg) | 10,000 miles
£42,995
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8 D-4D Icon 5dr Auto 7 Seats
2019 (19 reg) | 10,413 miles
£46,500
Toyota Land Cruiser 4.5 D-4D 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 67,522 miles
£28,777
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8 D-4D ACTIVE 3d 175 BHP
2017 (17 reg) | 31,000 miles
£19,450
Toyota Land Cruiser 2.8 D-4D Active 4x4 3dr (5 Seats)
2015 (15 reg) | 89,000 miles
£16,500
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC3 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 85,857 miles
£16,500
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC4 5dr
2010 (10 reg) | 118,839 miles
£20,500
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D Invincible 5dr (7 Seats)
2014 (14 reg) | 164,539 miles
£6,500
Toyota Land Cruiser 3.0 D-4D LC5 5dr
2006 (56 reg) | 135,000 miles