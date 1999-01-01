Lexus RX 450h used cars for sale in Northern Ireland
With 7 used Lexus RX 450h cars in Northern Ireland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£58,425
£52,747
Save£5,678
Lexus RX 450h 3.5h V6 F Sport E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£55,925
£50,497
Save£5,428
Lexus RX 450h 3.5h V6 RX E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£61,375
£55,402
Save£5,973
Lexus RX 450h 3.5h V6 F Sport E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£61,375
£55,238
Save£6,137
Lexus RX 450h Fsport Takumi Pk 3.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
Latest second hand Lexus RX 450h cars for sale in Northern Ireland
£33,500
Lexus RX 450h 3.5h V6 Sport CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 17,300 miles
£36,995
Lexus RX 450H 3.5 F-Sport 5Dr Cvt
2018 (18 reg) | 19,500 miles
£19,995
Lexus RX 450H 3.5 F-Sport 5Dr Cvt
2014 (64 reg) | 60,000 miles
£19,450
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Advance CVT 4WD 5dr (Pan roof)
2015 (15 reg) | 73,000 miles
£28,950
Lexus RX 3.5 450H LUXURY 5d AUTO 259 BHP PANORAMIC SUNROOF SAT NAV LEATHER
2016 (66 reg) | 36,235 miles
£37,995
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Premier 5dr CVT Auto
2017 (66 reg) | 11,087 miles
£16,790
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 Advance CVT 4x4 5dr (Pan roof)
2012 (12 reg) | 65,900 miles