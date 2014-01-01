Lexus IS 300 used cars for sale in Northern Ireland
With 11 used Lexus IS 300 cars in Northern Ireland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£39,269
£35,541
Save£3,728
Lexus IS 300 2.5 IS E-CVT (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Saloon
RRP£40,770
£39,520
Save£1,250
Lexus IS 300 2.5 F Sport E-CVT (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Saloon
RRP£37,570
£36,995
Save£575
Lexus IS 300h F-Sport 4dr Lexus Navigation Auto 2.5
4 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Saloon
RRP£34,850
£34,350
Save£500
Lexus IS 300 2.5 IS E-CVT (s/s) 4dr
4 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Saloon
Latest second hand Lexus IS 300 cars for sale in Northern Ireland
£15,994
Lexus IS 300H SPORT 2.5 4dr
2016 (65 reg) | 48,842 miles
£15,985
Lexus IS 300h Executive Edition 4dr CVT Auto HYBRID 2.5
2016 (66 reg) | 48,617 miles
£14,495
Lexus IS 300H Executive Edition 4Dr Cvt Auto 2.5
2014 (64 reg) | 58,000 miles
£21,750
Lexus IS 300H Advance 4Dr Cvt Auto 2.5
2017 (67 reg) | 36,500 miles
£14,995
Lexus IS 300H Luxury 4Dr Cvt Auto [Navigation] 2.5
2014 (14 reg) | 51,500 miles
£14,500
Lexus IS 300 2.5 F Sport E-CVT 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 61,640 miles
£15,995
Lexus IS 300H Advance 4Dr Cvt Auto 2.5
2015 (65 reg) | 53,000 miles
£16,950
Lexus Is-Series 2.5 Executive Edition E-CVT 4dr
2016 (65 reg) | 34,298 miles
£18,990
Lexus IS 300 2.5 F Sport E-CVT 4dr
2015 (15 reg) | 17,000 miles
£17,250
Lexus IS Saloon 300h Sport 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2016 (65 reg) | 37,950 miles
£16,690
Lexus IS Saloon 300h Executive Edition 4dr CVT Auto 2.5
2016 (16 reg) | 41,288 miles