Lexus IS 250 used cars for sale in Northern Ireland
With 6 used Lexus IS 250 cars in Northern Ireland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Lexus IS 250 cars for sale in Northern Ireland
£2,650
Lexus IS 250 2.5 SE 4dr
2005 (55 reg) | 104,000 miles
£6,495
Lexus IS 250 2.5 SE-I 4dr
2010 (10 reg) | 59,000 miles
£1,495
Lexus IS 250 2.5 SE-L Saloon 4dr Petrol Manual (231 g/km, 204 bhp)
2005 (55 reg) | 100,000 miles
£11,995
Lexus IS 250C Advance 2Dr Auto 2.5
2012 (12 reg) | 49,025 miles
£16,369
Lexus IS 250 Premier 4dr Auto 2.5
2014 (14 reg) | 31,192 miles
£9,950
Lexus IS 250 2.5 F Sport 4dr
2013 (63 reg) | 95,509 miles