BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo used cars for sale in Northern Ireland
With 5 used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo cars in Northern Ireland available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
Latest second hand BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo cars for sale in Northern Ireland
£12,494
BMW 3 SERIES 320D LUXURY GRAN TURISMO 2.0 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 44,807 miles
£15,395
BMW 3 Series 320D GT M Sport 181bhp Gran Turismo 5dr
2015 (64 reg) | 53,000 miles
£11,795
BMW 3 Series 320i Sport 5dr Step Auto 2.0
2013 (13 reg) | 58,966 miles
£8,500
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2.0 318d Sport GT (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 72,000 miles
£28,950
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 320d xDrive M Sport Gran Turismo 2.0 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,731 miles