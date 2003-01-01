MINI Hatch used cars for sale in North West
With 723 used MINI Hatch cars in North West available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
RRP£24,510
£22,059
Save£2,451
MINI 3-Door Hatch Cooper Exclusive 1.5 3dr
3 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£27,820
£25,038
Save£2,782
MINI 5-Door Hatch Cooper Sport 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£22,259
£20,034
Save£2,225
MINI 3-Door Hatch Cooper Classic 1.5 3dr
3 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£25,635
£23,072
Save£2,563
MINI 3-Door Hatch Cooper Exclusive 1.5 3dr
3 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
Latest second hand MINI Hatch cars for sale in North West
£6,195
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2011 (61 reg) | 57,957 miles
£9,295
MINI Hatch 1.5 COOPER 3DR
2016 (66 reg) | 42,000 miles
£7,691
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D 5dr Auto
2015 (65 reg) | 90,308 miles
£8,999
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D 3dr
2016 (66 reg) | 29,990 miles
£8,490
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D (s/s) 3dr
2016 (16 reg) | 34,000 miles
£5,750
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D (s/s) 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 85,633 miles
£3,000
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2008 (08 reg) | 82,236 miles
£999
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2003 (03 reg) | 88,500 miles
£1,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S 3dr
2003 (53 reg) | 102,000 miles
£1,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2008 (57 reg) | 127,000 miles
£590
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2004 (04 reg) | 121,000 miles
£1,195
MINI Hatch 1.6 One 3dr
2006 (06 reg) | 123,486 miles
£12,800
MINI Hatchback 1.5 Cooper 5dr Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 14,903 miles
£7,975
MINI Hatch Cooper 1.5 COOPER 3d 134 BHP
2014 (64 reg) | 45,000 miles
£8,799
MINI Hatch One 1.2 ONE 5d 101 BHP
2016 (16 reg) | 21,867 miles
£3,495
MINI Hatch One 1.4 ONE 3d 94 BHP **FANTASTIC SPEC**
2007 (07 reg) | 75,000 miles
£4,891
MINI Hatch 1.6 One 3dr
2012 (12 reg) | 51,077 miles
£11,999
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper [Heated Seats, Sat Nav] 5dr Auto [Chili Pack]
2016 (66 reg) | 44,570 miles
£9,799
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper [Sports Multifunction Steering Wheel] 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 26,240 miles
£1,250
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2007 (07 reg) | 102,413 miles
£4,790
MINI Hatch Cooper 1.6 COOPER 3d 122 BHP
2011 (61 reg) | 71,000 miles
£4,695
MINI Hatch 1.6 COOPER D 3DR
2012 (62 reg) | 58,000 miles
£8,495
MINI Hatch 1.5 COOPER 5DR
2016 (66 reg) | 33,000 miles
£1,995
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper Hatchback 3dr Petrol Manual (139 g/km, 120 bhp)
2008 (58 reg) | 109,000 miles