Lexus NX 300h used cars for sale in North East
With 7 used Lexus NX 300h cars in North East available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£40,919
£39,284
Save£1,635
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h NX (Premium Pack) E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£40,919
£38,919
Save£2,000
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h NX (Premium Pack) E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£40,224
£36,000
Save£4,224
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h NX (Premium Pack) E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£40,325
£34,825
Save£5,500
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h NX (Premium Pack) E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
Latest second hand Lexus NX 300h cars for sale in North East
£24,000
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Premier 5dr CVT
2017 (66 reg) | 55,289 miles
£36,995
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT [Premium Pack/leather]
2019 (69 reg) | 5,236 miles
£22,695
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Luxury 5dr CVT Hybrid Estate
2015 (65 reg) | 20,114 miles
£24,995
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Luxury Pan roof/Lexus Nav/Con pack 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 19,478 miles
£36,995
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT Premium Pack/Leather
2019 (69 reg) | 4,305 miles
£32,444
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 5dr Premium Pack/Panroof/Dash Cam
2019 (19 reg) | 6,988 miles
£35,995
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 5dr CVT Premium Pack Pan Roof
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles