Gold Nissan X-Trail used cars for sale
With 1 used Gold Nissan X-Trail cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Gold Nissan X-Trail cars for sale
Latest Nissan X-Trail ArticlesView more
Review
Nissan X-Trail SUV (2017 - ) review
The X-Trail is a spacious and comfortable five-seater, with the option of seven-seats, rivalling the likes of the Mazda CX-5, Skoda Kodiaq and Kia Sor
18 Sep 2019
News
Nissan reveals facelifted X-Trail SUV
The car manufacturer's largest SUV has had tweaks to its exterior and interior, as well as new technologies.
02 Jun 2017
Review
Nissan X-Trail SUV (2014 - ) review
Effectively a big brother for the all-conquering Qashqai, the X-Trail brings extra practicality and the option of seven seats
28 Jan 2016