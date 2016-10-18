Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Nissan GT-R cars for sale

With 8 new and 162 used Nissan GT-R cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Nissan GT-R coupe (2016 - ) MK3 review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

4.6

It scarcely seems believable the GT-R has been around since 2007. Due to being so ahead of its time in terms of performance and technology, over the years it’s required little more than gradual power upgrades, subtle chassis tweaks and upgraded interior...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£83,995.00Configure
Brand new - in stock8 cars available for quick delivery£79,253.00Search
Used162 cars available now£27,800.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand Nissan GT-R cars for sale

View all

Latest Nissan GT-R Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Nissan GT-Rs offer a top speed range between 196mph and 196mph, depending on the version.

  • Nissan GT-R on-the-road prices RRP from £83,995 and rises to around £174,995, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Nissan GT-R's fuel economy ranges between 20mpg and 24mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.