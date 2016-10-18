Nissan GT-R cars for sale
Nissan GT-R coupe (2016 - ) MK3 review
It scarcely seems believable the GT-R has been around since 2007. Due to being so ahead of its time in terms of performance and technology, over the years it's required little more than gradual power upgrades, subtle chassis tweaks and upgraded interior...
Latest second hand Nissan GT-R cars for saleView all
£43,500
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 PREMIUM EDITION 2d AUTO 542 BHP - LOW MILEAGE
2013 (13 reg) | 17,600 miles
£39,990
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Premium 4WD 2dr
2012 (61 reg) | 47,000 miles
£61,990
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Prestige Auto 4WD 2dr
2017 (17 reg) | 11,131 miles
£31,995
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 BLACK EDITION 2d 479 BHP SAT NAV FULL SERVICE HISTORY PDC
2009 (59 reg) | 57,990 miles
£55,995
Nissan Gt-R R 3.8 V6 Recaro 4WD 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 11,402 miles
£56,450
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Recaro Auto 4WD 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 13,275 miles
£43,995
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Recaro 4WD 2dr
2015 (65 reg) | 21,900 miles
£52,995
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 2d 550 BHP
2016 (16 reg) | 9,000 miles
£34,990
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 PREMIUM EDITION 2d 479 BHP STAGE ONE REMAP DONE BY LITCHFIELD
2009 (09 reg) | 51,000 miles
£99,990
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Nismo 4WD 2dr
2015 (15 reg) | 9,906 miles
£36,750
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Premium 4WD 2dr
2011 (11 reg) | 54,000 miles
£44,900
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 2d 550 BHP
2015 (64 reg) | 25,000 miles
£32,990
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 PREMIUM EDITION 2d 479 BHP *FULL HISTORY* HEATED SEATS*
2009 (09 reg) | 59,065 miles
£66,900
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Prestige Auto 4WD 2dr
2018 (68 reg) | 7,183 miles
£58,950
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Recaro Auto 4WD 2dr
2016 (66 reg) | 18,950 miles
£62,950
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Prestige Auto 4WD 2dr
2017 (67 reg) | 6,005 miles
£39,950
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 PREMIUM EDITION 2d 530 BHP
2011 (11 reg) | 38,561 miles
£32,500
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Black Edition 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 33,000 miles
£29,995
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 PREMIUM EDITION 2d 479 BHP R35 GTR
2009 (59 reg) | 67,000 miles
£47,495
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Recaro 4WD 2dr
2014 (64 reg) | 16,000 miles
£43,990
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Premium Edition Black 4WD 2dr
2013 (63 reg) | 28,123 miles
£30,000
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Premium Edition 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 71,000 miles
£39,000
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Premium 2dr
2012 (62 reg) | 38,000 miles
£30,989
Nissan Gt-R 3.8 V6 Black Edition 2dr
2009 (09 reg) | 72,000 miles
Frequently asked questions
Nissan GT-Rs offer a top speed range between 196mph and 196mph, depending on the version.
Nissan GT-R on-the-road prices RRP from £83,995 and rises to around £174,995, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Nissan GT-R's fuel economy ranges between 20mpg and 24mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.