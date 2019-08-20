Mitsubishi SUV used cars for sale
With 3,093 used Mitsubishi SUV cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Mitsubishi SUV cars for sale
£19,990
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T Black CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 9,900 miles
£18,890
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0h 12kWh GX5h CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 44,000 miles
£9,999
Mitsubishi Shogun 3.2 DI-DC Elegance LWB SUV 5dr
2011 (11 reg) | 94,893 miles
£100,151
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4 PHEV 4h 5dr Auto - REVERSE CAM - HEATED LEATHER - DRIVING MODES
2018 (68 reg) | 16,927 miles
£4,950
Mitsubishi Outlander Di-D Intense Elegance H-Line 2 2.0 5dr
2009 (09 reg) | 70,869 miles
£14,495
Mitsubishi ASX 1.6 DI-D 3 SE 5DR
2018 (18 reg) | 12,834 miles
£14,995
Mitsubishi Outlander GX3H PHEV AUTO 2.0 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 33,420 miles
£9,400
Mitsubishi ASX 2.2 DI-D 4 SUV 5dr Diesel Automatic 4x4 (153 g/km, 147 bhp)
2014 (64 reg) | 57,000 miles
£17,500
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 PHEV GX4hs 5dr Auto
2016 (66 reg) | 75,453 miles
£17,500
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5 3 5dr CVT
2018 (68 reg) | 18,718 miles
£19,201
Mitsubishi Shogun 3.2 DI-DC [187] SG3 5dr Auto
2016 (16 reg) | 41,068 miles
£12,000
Mitsubishi ASX 1.6 3 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 14,676 miles
£15,299
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 PHEV GX4h 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 71,503 miles
£20,000
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 PHEV GX5h 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 35,046 miles
£14,000
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 PHEV GX4h 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 45,041 miles
£13,000
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 PHEV GX4hs 5dr
2014 (64 reg) | 64,173 miles
£17,799
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 PHEV Juro 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 31,902 miles
£17,499
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 PHEV GX4hs 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 55,385 miles
£5,495
Mitsubishi Shogun 3.2 DI-DC Equippe LWB SUV 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 114,000 miles
£4,990
Mitsubishi ASX 1.8 Di-D Cleartec 4 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 70,680 miles
£21,500
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Hatchback 1.5 4 5dr CVT 4WD
2019 (68 reg) | 5,430 miles
£13,995
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 GX4 4x4 5dr (5 seats)
2015 (15 reg) | 63,261 miles
£9,975
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.3 DI-D GX 4 ** 7 SEATER ** 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 91,771 miles
£14,984
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 PHEV GX 4H 5d AUTO 161 BHP ULEZ FREE+NAV+DAB
2015 (65 reg) | 63,943 miles
Latest Mitsubishi ArticlesView more
Review
Mitsubishi L200 pick-up (2019 - ) review
The Mitsubishi L200 is one of the most popular pick-up trucks in the UK thanks to its mixture of abilities, and as an all-rounder in the class, it competes
20 Aug 2019
Review
Mitsubishi ASX (2019 - ) review
The 2019 ASX is a facelifted version of Mitsubishi’s small SUV, which was first released in 2010. It competes in a packed small SUV marketplace against
12 Jun 2019
News
Coming soon: 2019 Mitsubishi ASX
The new ASX, a rival to the Toyota CH-R, Peugeot 2008 and Mazda CX-3 will make its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
12 Feb 2019
Review
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport SUV (2018 - ) review
The Shogun Sport is a rugged, off-roading SUV with seven seats, which offers serious capability away from the tarmac and space inside for plenty of pe
28 Jun 2018