Petrol Mitsubishi used cars for sale
With 1,427 used Petrol Mitsubishi cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Petrol Mitsubishi cars for sale
£700
Mitsubishi Colt 1.5 CZ3 3dr
2006 (56 reg) | 100,000 miles
£19,990
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T Black CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 9,900 miles
£5,500
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.2 3 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 19,973 miles
£17,500
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5 3 5dr CVT
2018 (68 reg) | 18,718 miles
£12,000
Mitsubishi ASX 1.6 3 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 14,676 miles
£6,000
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.2 Juro 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 24,738 miles
£21,500
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Hatchback 1.5 4 5dr CVT 4WD
2019 (68 reg) | 5,430 miles
£1,500
Mitsubishi Colt 1.1 CZ1 3d 75 BHP
2010 (59 reg) | 75,000 miles
£37,950
Mitsubishi Lancer EVOLUTION X MR FQ-440 2.0 4dr
2014 (14 reg) | 19,491 miles
£10,950
Mitsubishi Lancer 2.0 EVO X GSR SST FQ-300 4dr
2008 (08 reg) | 84,124 miles
£14,995
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 1.5T 3 (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 6,177 miles
£8,599
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.2 3 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 18 miles
£1,295
Mitsubishi Colt Cabriolet 1.5 CZC2 2dr
2008 (08 reg) | 68,000 miles
£795
Mitsubishi Colt 1.3 ClearTec 5dr
2009 (59 reg) | 51,200 miles
£8,999
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.2 3 (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg)
£8,999
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.2 3 (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 17 miles
£700
Mitsubishi Lancer 1.6 Equippe 4dr
2008 (08 reg) | 137,000 miles
£5,990
Mitsubishi ASX 3 1.6 5dr
2012 (61 reg) | 74,900 miles
£17,999
Mitsubishi ASX 2.0 MIVEC Dynamic (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 500 miles
£695
Mitsubishi Space Star 1.3 Mirage 5dr
2002 (02 reg) | 64,000 miles
£17,500
Mitsubishi ASX 1.6 Black 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,842 miles
£12,000
Mitsubishi ASX 1.6 3 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 18,347 miles
£2,500
Mitsubishi Shogun 3.5 V6 Elegance SUV 5dr Petrol Automatic (339 g/km, 200 bhp)
2003 (53 reg) | 85,146 miles
£1,990
Mitsubishi Colt 1.1 CZ1 Hatchback 5dr Petrol Manual (130 g/km, 74 bhp)
2009 (09 reg) | 83,000 miles
