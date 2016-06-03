Silver Mitsubishi Outlander used cars for sale
With 134 used Silver Mitsubishi Outlander cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Silver Mitsubishi Outlander cars for sale
£9,975
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.3 DI-D GX 4 ** 7 SEATER ** 5dr
2013 (13 reg) | 91,771 miles
£4,495
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 DI-D Elegance 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 78,000 miles
£25,000
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4 PHEV 4h 5dr Auto
2018 (68 reg) | 14,618 miles
£4,450
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.2 DI-D GX1 5dr
2011 (61 reg) | 78,000 miles
£11,499
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.2 DI-D GX5 5dr Auto Leather Seats
2014 (14 reg) | 54,066 miles
£19,799
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 PHEV 4h 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 46,215 miles
£11,749
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.2 DI-D GX3 4x4 5dr (7 seats)
2015 (15 reg) | 38,500 miles
£18,999
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 Juro 5dr CVT
2019 (19 reg) | 9,308 miles
£14,795
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.2 DI-D 3 Auto 4WD 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 30,276 miles
£27,995
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh 4h CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 13,762 miles
£29,491
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh 4h CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,369 miles
£31,990
Mitsubishi Outlander DYNAMIC 2.4 AUTO SAWD 5DR
2019 (19 reg) | 2,940 miles
£25,990
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh 4h CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 12,913 miles
£19,991
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 MIVEC Juro CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 8,137 miles
£26,499
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh 4h CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 14,034 miles
£26,500
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4 PHEV Juro 5dr Auto
2019 (19 reg) | 1,851 miles
£2,495
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4 Sport SE 5dr
2006 (55 reg) | 67,000 miles
£25,991
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh 4h CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 12,263 miles
£3,790
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 DI-D Elegance 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 122,763 miles
£37,352
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh Dynamic CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 150 miles
£26,900
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 PHEV 4h 5dr Auto
2018 (18 reg) | 4,742 miles
£26,495
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh 4h CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 5,000 miles
£26,890
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 PHEV 4H 5DR CVT
2018 (18 reg) | 4,943 miles
£19,500
Mitsubishi Outlander 2L Juro MIVEC 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 11,200 miles
Advice
How to charge an electric car
Possibly the greatest barrier to someone considering an electric car or plug-in hybrid is charging. How easy is it? Where can you do it? How can you do
03 Jun 2016
News
Mitsubishi plans five new SUVs by 2021
We get the inside story on Mitsubishi's plans for a rapid model expansion over the next five years, with new SUVs, electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids
14 Mar 2016
Review
Mitsubishi Outlander SUV (2015 - ) review
The Outlander is a spacious and practical rival for the likes of the Hyundai Santa Fe, but it's the plug-in hybrid version that really sets it apart
25 Sep 2018
Review
Mitsubishi Outlander SUV (2013 - ) review
Read the Mitsubishi Outlander (2013 - ) car review by Auto Trader's motoring experts, covering price, specification, running costs, practicality, safety
26 Feb 2015