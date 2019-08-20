Automatic Mitsubishi used cars for sale
With 2,744 used Automatic Mitsubishi cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Mitsubishi cars for sale
£8,000
Mitsubishi Mirage Hatchback 1.2 Juro 5dr CVT
2019 | 11,866 miles
£4,950
Mitsubishi Shogun 3.2 DI-DC Elegance LWB SUV 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 135,000 miles
£4,950
Mitsubishi Shogun 3.2 DI-DC Elegance LWB SUV 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 135,000 miles
£8,500
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.2 DI-D GX3 Auto 4WD 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 36,980 miles
£16,799
+ VAT
Mitsubishi L200 Double Cab DI-D 178 Warrior 4WD Auto 2.5
2018 (68 reg) | 15,451 miles
£14,995
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.2 Di-D GX3 Auto 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 35,608 miles
£16,910
Mitsubishi Shogun 3.2 DI-DC [197] SG3 5dr Auto
2015 (15 reg) | 38,193 miles
£16,999
+ VAT
Mitsubishi L200 Double Cab DI-D 178 Warrior 4WD Auto 2.5
2018 (68 reg) | 12,764 miles
£16,999
+ VAT
Mitsubishi L200 Double Cab DI-D 178 Warrior 4WD Auto 2.5
2018 (68 reg) | 10,629 miles
£3,995
Mitsubishi Colt 1.3 CZ2 AMT 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 31,840 miles
£6,995
Mitsubishi Shogun 3.2 DI-DC Equippe 4work Van 3dr Diesel Automatic (LWB) (216 g/km, 197 bhp)
2011 (11 reg) | 202,000 miles
£12,990
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 PHEV GX 3H 5d 161 BHP
2015 (65 reg) | 91,625 miles
£6,390
Mitsubishi Shogun 3.2 DI-DC Warrior LWB SUV 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 116,000 miles
£14,450
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 PHEV GX 4HS 5DR SEMI AUTOMATIC
2014 (64 reg) | 57,107 miles
£19,799
Mitsubishi L200 2.4 DI-D 4WD BARBARIAN DCB 1d AUTO 178 BHP
2017 (67 reg) | 22,000 miles
£2,475
Mitsubishi Colt 1.5 DI-D CZ2 5dr
2008 (08 reg) | 59,373 miles
£13,150
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0 GX4h SUV 5dr Petrol Plug-in Hybrid Automatic 4x4 (5 seats) (44 g/km, 119 bhp)
2015 (15 reg) | 74,184 miles
£11,580
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0h 12kWh GX3h CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 99,734 miles
£7,995
Mitsubishi L200 2.5 DI-D Raging Bull Double Cab Pickup 4dr (Smart Nav)
2008 (58 reg) | 71,000 miles
£1,999
Mitsubishi Colt 1.3 Elegance Hatchback 5dr Petrol AMT (138 g/km, 94 bhp)
2004 (54 reg) | 35,498 miles
£9,995
Mitsubishi L200 2.5 DI-D CR Barbarian LB Double Cab 4WD 4dr (EU5)
2013 (13 reg) | 95,000 miles
£31,990
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport 2.4D 4 Auto 4WD 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 5,100 miles
£15,475
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0h 12kWh GX4h CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 68,002 miles
£22,950
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.0h 12kWh 4h CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 22,862 miles
Latest Mitsubishi ArticlesView more
Review
Mitsubishi L200 pick-up (2019 - ) review
The Mitsubishi L200 is one of the most popular pick-up trucks in the UK thanks to its mixture of abilities, and as an all-rounder in the class, it competes
20 Aug 2019
Review
Mitsubishi ASX (2019 - ) review
The 2019 ASX is a facelifted version of Mitsubishi’s small SUV, which was first released in 2010. It competes in a packed small SUV marketplace against
12 Jun 2019
News
Coming soon: 2019 Mitsubishi ASX
The new ASX, a rival to the Toyota CH-R, Peugeot 2008 and Mazda CX-3 will make its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
12 Feb 2019
Review
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport SUV (2018 - ) review
The Shogun Sport is a rugged, off-roading SUV with seven seats, which offers serious capability away from the tarmac and space inside for plenty of pe
28 Jun 2018