MG ZS cars for sale
With 137 new and 232 used MG ZS cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
MG ZS SUV (2017 - ) review
In many ways, the MG ZS doesn’t trouble the best small SUVs on the market, because it’s behind the curve on quality, safety, efficiency and dynamic polish, but it’s not without its merits, particularly if you’re after an electric vehicle. It looks good...Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£18,340
£17,090
Save£1,250
MG ZS 1.0 T-GDI Exclusive Auto 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£14,740
£13,740
Save£1,000
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£16,460
£15,210
Save£1,250
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£29,040
£25,540
Save£3,500
MG ZS 44.5kWh Excite EV Auto 5dr
5 door Automatic Electric SUV
Latest second hand MG ZS cars for saleView all
£13,799
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£14,999
MG ZS 1.0T GDi Exclusive 5dr DCT
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£14,999
MG ZS 1.0T GDi Exclusive 5dr DCT
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£11,990
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite (s/s) 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 10,208 miles
£15,000
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 20 miles
£12,153
MG ZS 1.0T GDi Excite 5dr DCT - BLUETOOTH - 17IN ALLOYS
2018 (68 reg) | 3,300 miles
£13,800
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Limited Edition 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 20 miles
£11,995
MG ZS 1.0T GDi Exclusive 5dr DCT
2017 (67 reg) | 19,073 miles
£22,245
MG ZS 44.5kWh Excite EV Auto 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 40 miles
£13,495
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 8,108 miles
£14,295
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£12,495
MG MG Zs 1.5 EXCITE 5d 105 BHP Pre reg bargain save ££££
2019 (69 reg) | 20 miles
£13,995
MG MG Zs 1.5 EXCLUSIVE 5d 105 BHP Pre reg bargain save ££££
2019 (69 reg) | 20 miles
£13,995
MG MG Zs 1.5 EXCLUSIVE 5d 105 BHP Pre reg bargain save ££££££
2019 (69 reg) | 20 miles
£23,500
MG MG Zs Ev 2.4 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 10,000 miles
£12,795
MG ZS 1.5 Petrol Exclusive 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 4,500 miles
£11,499
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite (s/s) 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 11,570 miles
£11,990
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite (s/s) 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 11,273 miles
£12,990
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive (s/s) 5dr
2019 (68 reg) | 11,799 miles
£14,495
MG ZS Suv 1.0T GDI (109bhp) Exclusive 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,355 miles
£13,097
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Limited Edition SUV 5dr Petrol (s/s) (106 ps)
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£12,500
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive SUV 5dr Petrol (s/s) (106 ps)
2019 (19 reg) | 3,500 miles
£12,250
MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Excite (s/s) 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 100 miles
£13,495
MG MG Xs 1.0T GDi Exclusive 5dr DCT
2018 (18 reg) | 18,629 miles
Latest MG ZS ArticlesView more
Frequently asked questions
MG ZSs offer a top speed range between 85mph and 112mph, depending on the version.
MG ZS on-the-road prices RRP from £12,495 and rises to around £30,495, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the MG ZS's fuel economy ranges between 39mpg and 42mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £0. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.