Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Maserati Levante cars for sale

With 20 new and 134 used Maserati Levante cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Search

Maserati Levante SUV(2016 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.5

Owner ratings

5.0

Given that this is the company’s first bash at building an SUV, the Levante is a very decent effort. There’s lots to like about it; and, even if it’s not the very best car in its class, it’s good enough that the air of exclusivity around it may well be...

Read full review

Search by type

TypeVehicles for saleFromLink to the search results
ConfigureChoose your options and get a quote£59,800.00Configure
Brand new - in stock20 cars available for quick delivery£59,800.00Search
Used134 cars available now£32,900.00Search

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more deals

Latest second hand Maserati Levante cars for sale

View all

Latest Maserati Levante Articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Maserati Levantes offer a top speed range between 142mph and 186mph, depending on the version.

  • Maserati Levante on-the-road prices RRP from £59,800 and rises to around £159,900, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Maserati Levante's fuel economy ranges between 21mpg and 39mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.