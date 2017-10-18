Maserati Levante cars for sale
With 20 new and 134 used Maserati Levante cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Maserati Levante SUV(2016 - ) review
Given that this is the company’s first bash at building an SUV, the Levante is a very decent effort. There’s lots to like about it; and, even if it’s not the very best car in its class, it’s good enough that the air of exclusivity around it may well be...Read full review
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£75,468
£69,222
Save£6,246
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 GranLusso ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£74,195
£67,316
Save£6,879
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 GranLusso ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£73,701
£68,995
Save£4,706
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 GranLusso ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£74,495
£68,595
Save£5,900
Maserati Levante 3.0 V6 GranLusso ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
Latest second hand Maserati Levante cars for saleView all
£52,950
Maserati Levante S Granlusso 3.0 V6 S ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (67 reg) | 7,801 miles
£61,950
Maserati Levante Granlusso V6 GRANLUSSO 5DR AUTO 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£43,480
Maserati Levante V6d 5dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 39 miles
£62,950
Maserati Levante Granlusso V6 GRANLUSSO 5DR AUTO 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 1,000 miles
£71,950
Maserati Levante S Gransport V6 GRANSPORT S 5DR AUTO 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 1,500 miles
£36,500
Maserati Levante V6d 5dr Auto 3.0
2017 (67 reg) | 39,336 miles
£37,000
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 44,373 miles
£50,480
Maserati Levante V6 5dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 32 miles
£50,480
Maserati Levante V6 5dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 34 miles
£42,980
Maserati Levante V6d 5dr Auto 3.0
2019 (69 reg) | 49 miles
£32,900
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (66 reg) | 17,280 miles
£55,980
Maserati Levante 3.0 V6 S GranLusso ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 8,000 miles
£32,950
Maserati Levante 3.0 D V6 5d 271 BHP
2016 (66 reg) | 45,295 miles
£41,495
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 18,865 miles
£37,990
Maserati Levante D V6 Auto 3.0 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 22,162 miles
£35,980
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 33,000 miles
£35,950
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 30,500 miles
£37,990
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 21,000 miles
£44,995
Maserati Levante 3.0 D V6 5d 271 BHP 1 OWNER WITH SERVICE HISTORY
2018 (68 reg) | 10,041 miles
£49,900
Maserati Levante 3.0 D V6 5d AUTO 275 BHP IMMACULATE THROUGHOUT & LOW MILES
2018 (18 reg) | 15,300 miles
£43,995
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 3,900 miles
£64,950
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 GranSport Nerissimo ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,500 miles
£35,500
Maserati Levante 3.0D V6 ZF 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 29,000 miles
£39,000
Maserati Levante V6d 5dr Auto 3.0
2017 (17 reg) | 34,200 miles
Latest Maserati Levante ArticlesView more
News
Petrol model added to Maserati Levante SUV range
When it was launched last year, Maserati's first SUV came only with a diesel engine, but buyers now also have the option of a much more powerful, and much
18 Oct 2017
Review
Maserati Levante SUV(2016 - ) review
The Levante is Maserati’s SUV, and its Italian charms are trying to attract the kind of buyers who are tempted by the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X6 or Jaguar
12 Jul 2019
First Drive
2017 Maserati Levante first drive review
The Levante is Maserati’s first ever SUV, and it’s looking to attract the kind of buyer who is tempted by the Porsche Cayenne and BMW X6. We’ve driven
22 Nov 2016
Frequently asked questions
Maserati Levantes offer a top speed range between 142mph and 186mph, depending on the version.
Maserati Levante on-the-road prices RRP from £59,800 and rises to around £159,900, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Maserati Levante's fuel economy ranges between 21mpg and 39mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.