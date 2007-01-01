Lexus LS 460 used cars for sale in London
With 6 used Lexus LS 460 cars in London available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Lexus LS 460 cars for sale in London
£9,995
Lexus LS 460 4.6 SE-L 4dr
2007 (57 reg) | 98,000 miles
£6,999
Lexus LS 460 4.6 SE 4dr
2007 (07 reg) | 90,000 miles
£9,500
Lexus LS 460 4.6 4dr
2009 (09 reg) | 77,000 miles
£19,995
Lexus LS 460 4.6 Luxury Saloon 4dr Petrol Automatic (249 g/km, 388 bhp)
2013 (63 reg) | 30,000 miles
£18,995
Lexus LS 460 Luxury - LEXUS SERVICE HISTORY 4.6 4dr
2013 (13 reg) | 41,000 miles
£6,990
Lexus LS 460 4.6 SE-L Saloon 4dr Petrol Automatic (261 g/km, 375 bhp)
2007 (57 reg) | 128,000 miles