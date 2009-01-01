Lexus IS Unspecified used cars for sale in London
With 6 used Lexus IS Unspecified cars in London available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Lexus IS Unspecified cars for sale in London
£8,400
Lexus IS Convertible 250C SE-I 2dr Auto 2.5
2009 (59 reg) | 94,214 miles
£21,240
Lexus IS 300h F-Sport 4dr CVT Auto Leather Premium Navigation 2.5
2016 (16 reg) | 33,822 miles
£7,995
Lexus IS 2.5 250 Advance Automatic (HUGE SPEC) 4dr
2012 (12 reg) | 65,201 miles
£15,000
Lexus IS 300h SE 4dr CVT Auto Navigation 2.5
2015 (65 reg) | 54,420 miles
£20,450
Lexus IS Saloon 300h F-Sport 4dr CVT Auto Leather & Premium Navigation 2.5
2015 (65 reg) | 21,586 miles
£12,950
Lexus IS Convertible 250C SE-L 2dr Auto 2.5
2009 (59 reg) | 46,353 miles