Lexus NX Unspecified cars for sale
With 21 used Lexus NX Unspecified cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Lexus NX Unspecified cars for sale
£29,995
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium pack]
2019 (19 reg) | 4,502 miles
£35,495
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr Premium Pack Leather Auto
2019 (69 reg) | 10 miles
£30,500
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Premier 5dr CVT
2017 (17 reg) | 7,228 miles
£33,995
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 Premium Pack with Leather & Panoramic Roof 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 7,490 miles
£29,991
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT [Pan roof/Prem Nav]
2017 (17 reg) | 28,526 miles
£32,990
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium pack]
2019 (19 reg) | 11,088 miles
£29,995
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium pack]
2019 (68 reg) | 10,142 miles
£27,995
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport LNavi 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 27,728 miles
£29,750
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Premier 5dr CVT [Panoramic Roof]
2017 (17 reg) | 19,190 miles
£30,900
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT
2017 (67 reg) | 8,865 miles
£29,850
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium pack]
2019 (19 reg) | 6,632 miles
£27,500
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT
2017 (17 reg) | 22,135 miles
£34,789
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium pack]
2019 (19 reg) | 7,478 miles
£28,495
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport 5dr CVT L-Navi
2017 (67 reg) | 23,944 miles
£22,000
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 Luxury 5dr CVT
2015 (65 reg) | 41,477 miles
£24,990
Lexus NX 2.5 300H F SPORT 5d AUTO 153 BHP SAT NAV, PRO PACK, LEATHER
2017 (17 reg) | 30,000 miles
£29,900
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 F-Sport Lexus Navi 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 16,044 miles
£29,850
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium pack]
2019 (19 reg) | 9,357 miles
£32,992
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium Pack/Leather]
2019 (19 reg) | 7,485 miles
£33,881
Lexus NX Estate 300h 2.5 5dr CVT [Premium Pack/Pan roof]
2019 (19 reg) | 3,405 miles