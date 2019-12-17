White Land Rover Discovery Sport used cars for sale
With 363 used White Land Rover Discovery Sport cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand White Land Rover Discovery Sport cars for sale
£22,995
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 Td4 Hse 5Dr [5 Seat]
2017 (66 reg) | 35,968 miles
£27,990
Land Rover 2017 67 Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 HSE (Bl 5dr
2017 (67 reg) | 24,541 miles
£27,000
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 Td4 180 Hse 5Dr Auto
2016 (16 reg) | 30,720 miles
£29,895
Land Rover Discovery Sport
2019 (69 reg) | 25 miles
£21,995
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 18,434 miles
£19,300
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto
2015 (65 reg) | 49,988 miles
£24,000
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Black 5dr Auto
2015 (65 reg) | 37,449 miles
£31,995
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 Td4 180 Landmark Auto 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 6,029 miles
£25,480
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.2 SD4 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto
2015 (15 reg) | 34,768 miles
£26,300
Land Rover Discovery TD4 180 Auto Start-Stop HSE Luxury 2.0 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 21,958 miles
£22,499
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr
2016 (16 reg) | 36,152 miles
£26,041
Land Rover Discovery Sport Diesel Sw 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Luxury 5dr Auto
2016 (66 reg) | 32,451 miles
£21,461
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto
2016 (16 reg) | 28,127 miles
£28,999
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 HSE 5d 178 BHP VAT QUALIFYING 360 CAMERA PAN ROOF
2018 (68 reg) | 4,567 miles
£29,000
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 Si4 240 Se Tech 5Dr Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 11,168 miles
£16,480
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 84,639 miles
£20,700
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 27,570 miles
£33,995
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 Si4 (240hp) HSE 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 2,758 miles
£28,341
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 9,500 miles
£24,000
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Black 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 44,645 miles
£20,000
Land Rover Discovery Sport TD4 HSE 5dr [5 Seat] 2.0
2016 (16 reg) | 56,551 miles
£26,990
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 HSE LUXURY 5d 180 BHP
2017 (17 reg) | 32,000 miles
£18,990
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 HSE 5d 180 BHP - 2 keys 19in Alloy Wheels
2016 (16 reg) | 79,870 miles
£26,500
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 HSE Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr 7 Seat
2017 (67 reg) | 22,030 miles
