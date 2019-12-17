Silver Land Rover Discovery Sport used cars for sale
With 92 used Silver Land Rover Discovery Sport cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Silver Land Rover Discovery Sport cars for sale
£27,000
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Black 5dr Auto
2016 (66 reg) | 21,447 miles
£22,780
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto
2017 (17 reg) | 29,286 miles
£33,900
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 7,468 miles
£16,990
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 50,000 miles
£19,400
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 51,623 miles
£18,890
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 HSE 5d 180 BHP - 2 keys Alloy Wheels-17in
2016 (16 reg) | 78,000 miles
£25,990
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 HSE Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr 7 Seat
2016 (66 reg) | 38,000 miles
£23,000
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto
2017 (17 reg) | 27,422 miles
£26,444
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Black 5dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon
2016 (66 reg) | 29,782 miles
£21,290
Land Rover Discovery Sport SE Tech 2.0 TD4 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 21,400 miles
£18,995
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.2 SD4 SE TECH 5d [7 SEATS] 190 BHP
2015 (15 reg) | 58,033 miles
£16,485
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 SE Tech SUV 5dr Diesel 4WD (s/s) (150 ps)
2016 (66 reg) | 76,000 miles
£34,750
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 Td4 180 Hse 5Dr Auto
2019 (19 reg) | 6,500 miles
£22,170
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 Td4 180 Hse 5Dr Auto
2015 (65 reg) | 41,987 miles
£20,000
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.2 Sd4 Se Tech 5Dr
2015 (15 reg) | 38,000 miles
£32,000
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 15,801 miles
£33,300
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 Si4 240 HSE 5dr
2018 (68 reg) | 7,828 miles
£26,986
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 SE 5dr Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 7,634 miles
£22,995
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 HSE Black Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 37,500 miles
£22,499
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr
2016 (66 reg) | 34,819 miles
£30,832
Land Rover Discovery Sport Diesel Sw 2.0 SD4 240 HSE 5dr Auto [5 Seat]
2018 (68 reg) | 9,433 miles
£26,500
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto
2017 (67 reg) | 26,845 miles
£24,995
Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 28,131 miles
£43,990
Land Rover New Discovery Sport D180 HSE Diesel MHEV 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 5,688 miles
Latest Land Rover Discovery Sport ArticlesView more
Review
Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV (2019 - ) review
With seven seats and a luxurious interior, the Land Rover Discovery Sport should make an ideal upmarket family SUV. Find out more with our expert review
17 Dec 2019
Long Term Review
Living with a... Land Rover Discovery Sport
A large family meets Land Rover's seven-seat SUV, and spends six months together. Here's how we've got on with the Discovery Sport.
05 Sep 2018
News
Land Rover announces changes for 2017 Discovery Sport
New safety features, an uograded infotainment system and the world's first automotive integration of the Tile Bluetooth tracking app headline the list
27 Apr 2016
Review
Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV (2014 - ) review
The Discovery Sport replaced the long-standing Freelander, giving the company a rival for models like the Audi Q5 and BMW X3
25 Feb 2016