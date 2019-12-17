Latest second hand Multicolour Land Rover Discovery Sport cars for sale

Multicolour Land Rover Discovery Sport used cars for sale
Latest Land Rover Discovery Sport Articles
Review
Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV (2019 - ) review
With seven seats and a luxurious interior, the Land Rover Discovery Sport should make an ideal upmarket family SUV. Find out more with our expert review
17 Dec 2019
Long Term Review
Living with a... Land Rover Discovery Sport
A large family meets Land Rover's seven-seat SUV, and spends six months together. Here's how we've got on with the Discovery Sport.
05 Sep 2018
News
Land Rover announces changes for 2017 Discovery Sport
New safety features, an uograded infotainment system and the world's first automotive integration of the Tile Bluetooth tracking app headline the list
27 Apr 2016
Review
Land Rover Discovery Sport SUV (2014 - ) review
The Discovery Sport replaced the long-standing Freelander, giving the company a rival for models like the Audi Q5 and BMW X3
25 Feb 2016