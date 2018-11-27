Orange Land Rover Defender 90 used cars for sale
With 5 used Orange Land Rover Defender 90 cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Orange Land Rover Defender 90 cars for sale
£69,995
Land Rover Defender 90 2.2 TD Adventure Edition Station Wagon 3dr
2015 (65 reg) | 359 miles
£45,995
Land Rover Defender 90 2.2 TD Adventure Edition Station Wagon 3dr
2016 (65 reg) | 9,800 miles
£38,312
Land Rover DEFENDER 90 SWB DIESEL SPECIAL EDITIONS Adventure Station Wagon TDCi [2.2] 150
2016 (65 reg) | 60,274 miles
£18,995
Land Rover Defender 90 2.5 TD5 G4 SUV 3dr Diesel Manual (282 g/km, 120 bhp)
2004 (53 reg) | 179,000 miles
£55,995
Land Rover Defender 90 2.2 TD Adventure Edition Station Wagon 3dr
2015 (65 reg) | 1,792 miles
