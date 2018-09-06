Skip to contentSkip to footer
Kia Sorento cars for sale

With 22 new and 741 used Kia Sorento cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Kia Sorento SUV (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.7

Owner ratings

4.8

The Kia Sorento is an impressive package. It gives you good looks, practicality and luxury equipment by the bucketload, but it won’t cost you the earth to buy or run. It also has a deeply impressive interior quality and is comfortable and relaxing to...

Frequently asked questions

  • Kia Sorentos offer a top speed range between 127mph and 127mph, depending on the version.

  • Kia Sorento on-the-road prices RRP from £30,250 and rises to around £42,950, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Kia Sorento's fuel economy ranges between 38mpg and 42mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.