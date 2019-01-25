Skip to contentSkip to footer
Kia Proceed cars for sale

With 21 new and 338 used Kia Proceed cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Kia Proceed hatchback (2018 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.1

The Proceed sits in a niche as a car that’s more practical than a regular hatchback, and less practical but more stylish than an estate. It’s got a premium vibe to it, and eye-catching looks, which combined with generous equipment levels and an...

Latest second hand Kia Proceed cars for sale

Latest Kia Proceed Articles

Frequently asked questions

  • Kia ProCeeds offer a top speed range between 124mph and 140mph, depending on the version.

  • Kia ProCeed on-the-road prices RRP from £23,800 and rises to around £28,690, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Kia ProCeed's fuel economy ranges between 39mpg and 57mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.