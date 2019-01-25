Kia Proceed cars for sale
Kia Proceed hatchback (2018 - ) review
The Proceed sits in a niche as a car that’s more practical than a regular hatchback, and less practical but more stylish than an estate. It’s got a premium vibe to it, and eye-catching looks, which combined with generous equipment levels and an...Read full review
RRP£28,855
£27,799
Save£1,056
KIA Proceed 1.6 T-GDI GT Shooting Brake DCT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£25,550
£23,495
Save£2,055
KIA Proceed 1.4T GDI ISG GT-LINE SHOOTING BRAKE ESTATE DCT AUTO 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£24,485
£22,985
Save£1,500
KIA Proceed 1.6 CRDi GT-Line Shooting Brake (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Diesel Estate
RRP£26,480
£24,480
Save£2,000
KIA Proceed 1.4 T-GDI GT Line Lunar Edition DCT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Estate
£3,285
KIA Proceed 1.4 VR7 3dr
2011 (11 reg) | 56,023 miles
£10,695
KIA Proceed 1.6 CRDi GT-Line (s/s) 3dr
2016 (66 reg) | 19,195 miles
£10,000
KIA Pro Ceed 1.6T GDi GT Tech 3dr
2015 (15 reg) | 43,103 miles
£5,489
KIA Pro Ceed 1.6 CRDi 4 3dr
2012 (12 reg) | 65,421 miles
£2,995
KIA Proceed 1.6 TD EcoDynamics 3dr
2012 (61 reg) | 76,000 miles
£10,995
KIA Proceed 1.6 CRDi GT-Line (s/s) 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 29,137 miles
£10,500
KIA Proceed 1.6L 2 CRDi 3dr
2016 (16 reg) | 5,119 miles
£13,300
KIA Pro Ceed 1.6T GDi GT 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 25,961 miles
£20,000
KIA Pro Ceed 1.6 CRDi ISG GT-Line 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 785 miles
£19,500
KIA Pro Ceed 1.4T GDi ISG GT-Line 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,501 miles
£9,990
KIA Proceed 1.6 T-GDi GT Tech 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 41,000 miles
£9,995
KIA Proceed 1.6 CRDi GT-Line (s/s) 3dr
2016 (66 reg) | 21,941 miles
£11,995
KIA Proceed 1.6 T-GDi GT Tech 3dr
2015 (15 reg) | 18,374 miles
£7,290
KIA Proceed 1.6 T-GDi GT 3dr
2013 (13 reg) | 70,000 miles
£9,995
KIA Proceed 1.6 CRDi GT-Line (s/s) 3dr
2016 (66 reg) | 43,000 miles
£4,800
KIA Proceed 1.6 GDi S (s/s) 3dr ISG
2013 (63 reg) | 96,000 miles
£8,490
KIA Proceed 1.6 T-GDi GT Tech 3dr
2013 (13 reg) | 52,000 miles
£9,250
KIA 1.6 PRO CEED GT 3d 201 BHP PRIV GLASS+2 STYLING PACKAGES
2015 (15 reg) | 40,011 miles
£11,351
KIA Pro Ceed 1.6T GDi GT Tech 3dr
2015 (15 reg) | 19,182 miles
£14,991
KIA Pro Ceed 1.6T GDi GT 3dr
2017 (67 reg) | 2,068 miles
£2,995
KIA Proceed 1.4 1 3dr
2011 (60 reg) | 51,000 miles
£19,300
KIA Proceed CRDI GT-LINE ISG 1.6 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 11,831 miles
£11,900
KIA 1.6 PRO CEED GT 3d 201 BHP - 18 ALLOY WHEELS + DAB RADIO
2016 (16 reg) | 24,586 miles
£19,995
KIA Proceed 1.6 CRDi GT-LINE 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 9,817 miles
Frequently asked questions
Kia ProCeeds offer a top speed range between 124mph and 140mph, depending on the version.
Kia ProCeed on-the-road prices RRP from £23,800 and rises to around £28,690, depending on the version.
According to the official figures, the Kia ProCeed's fuel economy ranges between 39mpg and 57mpg.
The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.