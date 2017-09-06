Skip to contentSkip to footer
Kia Picanto cars for sale

With 115 new and 1,645 used Kia Picanto cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Kia Picanto hatchback (2017 - ) review

Auto Trader rating

4.0

Owner ratings

5.0

Pound for pound, the Picanto is probably the best car Kia makes. While its compact dimensions, light controls and tight turning circle ensure it’s a doddle to drive around town and park in the tightest of spaces, it’s also an impressively stable car on...

Latest second hand Kia Picanto cars for sale

Latest Kia Picanto Articles

Frequently asked questions

  • Kia Picantos offer a top speed range between 100mph and 112mph, depending on the version.

  • Kia Picanto on-the-road prices RRP from £10,045 and rises to around £15,065, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Kia Picanto's fuel economy ranges between 42mpg and 64mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.