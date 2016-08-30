Brown Kia Optima used cars for sale
With 2 used Brown Kia Optima cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Brown Kia Optima cars for sale
Review
Kia Optima Estate (2016 - ) review
The Kia Optima Sportswagon is a family estate car that competes with popular rival wagons like the Ford Mondeo, Vauxhall Insignia and Volkswagen Passat.
30 Aug 2016
First Drive
2016 Kia Optima PHEV first drive review
Kia’s family saloon gets a new plug-in hybrid version with super-impressive efficiency figures, but a sensible pricetag. Question is, is it any good?
25 Aug 2016
First Drive
2016 Kia Optima Sportswagon first drive review
25 Aug 2016
News
Kia Optima Sportswagon to be unveiled at Geneva Show
Following on the plug-in hybrid, the arrival of the estate version towards the end of this year will further expand the Optima range
18 Feb 2016