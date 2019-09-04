Red Hyundai Ioniq used cars for sale
With 10 used Red Hyundai Ioniq cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Red Hyundai Ioniq cars for sale
£26,500
Hyundai Ioniq Premium SE 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,475 miles
£21,754
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 GDi (105ps) 1st Ed Hybrid DCT 5Dr Hatch
2019 (69 reg) | 250 miles
£19,880
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 Gdi Prem Hev Dct 5dr
2019 (69 reg) | 349 miles
£19,795
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 h-GDi 8.9kWh Premium DCT (s/s) 5dr
2018 (18 reg) | 15,630 miles
£19,700
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 GDi Hybrid Premium 5dr DCT
2019 (69 reg) | 1,306 miles
£19,978
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 GDi Hybrid Premium SE 5dr DCT
2019 (19 reg) | 3,490 miles
£23,995
Hyundai Ioniq 88kW Electric Premium 28kWh 5dr Auto (EV Vehicle,
2019 (19 reg) | 5,633 miles
£22,488
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 Gdi Hybrid Premium Se Dct Auto 5dr Hat
2019 (69 reg) | 5,000 miles
£18,995
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 GDi (105ps) Premium SE Hybrid DCT 5Dr HB
2018 (68 reg) | 11,657 miles
£19,999
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 GDi (105ps) Premium SE Hybrid DCT 5Dr HB
2019 (19 reg) | 5,157 miles
