Orange Hyundai Ioniq used cars for sale
With 7 used Orange Hyundai Ioniq cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Latest second hand Orange Hyundai Ioniq cars for sale
£17,250
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 GDi (105ps) SE Hybrid DCT 5Dr Hatchback
2018 (18 reg) | 7,386 miles
£15,696
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 h-GDi Premium SE DCT (s/s) 5dr
2017 (17 reg) | 24,515 miles
£17,750
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 GDi (105ps) Premium SE Hybrid DCT 5Dr HB
2016 (66 reg) | 24,695 miles
£23,995
Hyundai Ioniq Electric Premium SE 28kwh 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 1,000 miles
£25,979
Hyundai Ioniq 88kW Electric Premium SE 28kWh 5dr Auto 1.0
2019 (19 reg) | 25 miles
£25,979
Hyundai Ioniq 88kW Electric Premium SE 28kWh 5dr Auto 1.0
2019 (19 reg) | 5 miles
£24,499
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 GDi (105ps) Premium SE Plug-in Hybrid 5dr
2019 (19 reg) | 3,128 miles
Latest Hyundai Ioniq ArticlesView more
Review
Hyundai Ioniq hatchback (2019 - ) review
The Ioniq is an eco-car with three different electrified powertrains. Available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-electric form, it’s a rival for cars
04 Sep 2019
Review
Hyundai Ioniq hatchback (2016 - ) review
The Ioniq is the first car in the world to be launched with three different electrified powertrains. Toyota Prius and Nissan Leaf owners should definitely
13 Feb 2019
First Drive
2016 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid first drive review
The Ioniq is the first car to be launched with three different electrified powertrains, but is that enough to give it the edge over the Toyota Prius, Nissan
06 Jul 2016